Coordination Framework calls for counter-demonstrations to "defend the state" 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-30T12:42:38+0000
Coordination Framework calls for counter-demonstrations to "defend the state" 

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework called on its supporters to stage counter-demonstrations "in defense of the Iraqi state" following the protests of the Sadrist movement supporters who stormed Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone earlier today, Saturday.

"We follow with concern the unfortunate events Baghdad has been witnessing over the past few days, particularly the assaults on the constitutional institutions, storming the parliament, and threatening to attack the judicial authority, the official departments, and security forces," the consortium of the Iraqi Shiite forces said in a statement on Saturday.

"We call on the Iraqi people who believe in law, constitution, and constitutional legitimacy to defend the state, its legitimacy, and departments," the statement said.

"We hold the government the full responsibility of protecting the constitutional states," the statement said, "we also hold the parties behind this escalation the liability of this deed's repercussions on the social peace."

"The state, its legitimacy, and the social peace is a red line. The Iraqis shall defend them with all the peaceful means," the statement concluded.

