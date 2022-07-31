Coordination Framework calls for Counter-demonstrations near the Green Zone on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework called on its supporters to stage counter-demonstrations on the perimeter of Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone to "defend the state" against the "suspicious coup" staged by the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

In a tweet he shared earlier today, al-Sadr announced the "liberation" of the Green Zone, calling on his followers to push for a complete overhaul of the political system, including a new constitution, and expel the country's elites whom he condemned as "corrupt".

"The recent developments portend plots of a suspicious coup to seize the state, abolish its legitimacy, insult its constitutional institutions, and cancel the democratic process in it," the Coordination Framework's committee in charge of organizing the "pro-legitimacy" demonstrations said in a statement on Sunday.

"Fulfill your promise and pledge. Never to humiliation," the statement added, "tomorrow at five in the afternoon at the walls of the Green [Zone]."