Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Coordination Framework calls for Counter-demonstrations near the Green Zone on Monday

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-31T20:26:00+0000
Coordination Framework calls for Counter-demonstrations near the Green Zone on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework called on its supporters to stage counter-demonstrations on the perimeter of Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone to "defend the state" against the "suspicious coup" staged by the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr. 

In a tweet he shared earlier today, al-Sadr announced the "liberation" of the Green Zone, calling on his followers to push for a complete overhaul of the political system, including a new constitution, and expel the country's elites whom he condemned as "corrupt".

"The recent developments portend plots of a suspicious coup to seize the state, abolish its legitimacy, insult its constitutional institutions, and cancel the democratic process in it,"  the Coordination Framework's committee in charge of organizing the "pro-legitimacy" demonstrations said in a statement on Sunday.

"Fulfill your promise and pledge. Never to humiliation," the statement added, "tomorrow at five in the afternoon at the walls of the Green [Zone]."

related

A  forthcoming meeting of the Coordination Framework to reunify "the Shiite house"

Date: 2022-01-14 16:20:00
A  forthcoming meeting of the Coordination Framework to reunify "the Shiite house"

Coordination Framework on the largest bloc controversy: only the clever one can make the basket full of grapes

Date: 2022-01-04 18:00:20
Coordination Framework on the largest bloc controversy: only the clever one can make the basket full of grapes

Coordination Framework meet to discuss the recent attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-03-13 22:18:54
Coordination Framework meet to discuss the recent attack on Erbil

Coordination Framework seeks to filter PM-candidates through al-Sadr's funnel 

Date: 2022-07-16 15:57:14
Coordination Framework seeks to filter PM-candidates through al-Sadr's funnel 

PUK and CF to form a pentalateral committee

Date: 2022-04-06 21:10:30
PUK and CF to form a pentalateral committee

Coordination Framework calls for counter-demonstrations to "defend the state" 

Date: 2022-07-30 12:42:38
Coordination Framework calls for counter-demonstrations to "defend the state" 

CF to announce the number of the Blocking one-third representatives

Date: 2022-03-25 18:48:45
CF to announce the number of the Blocking one-third representatives

Coordination Framework to mend fences with al-Sadr following the Kurds' reconciliation

Date: 2022-05-28 09:00:02
Coordination Framework to mend fences with al-Sadr following the Kurds' reconciliation