Coordination Framework backs Khashan in row with al-Halboosi

Shafaq News/ The Shiite forces Coordination Framework on Saturday morning lambasted the Iraqi parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi's decision to hinder lawmaker Bassem Khashan from fulfilling his parliamentary duties.

The leaders of the Shiite forces consortium, according to an official press release, "expressed consternation and dismay with the parliament speaker's behavior with the representative Bassem Khashan and his exclusion from the parliamentary committees."

The Coordination Framework leaders warned of "abusive measures against the representatives of the people," calling for "reviewing the decree, preserving the democratic course, and keeping it away from personal and factional issues."

On Saturday, May 7, Khashan said that he has documents that prove al-Halboosi's involvement in "financial crimes" and constitutional violations, calling on the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, to dismiss him.

During a parliamentary session last Wednesday, al-Halboosi banned Khashan from making interventions and joining parliamentary committees unless he submits a written apology to the parliament presidium.

Yesterday, Dozens of demonstrators took the streets of Samawa, al-Muthanna's capital city, to protest Iraqi parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi's disciplinary measures against independent lawmaker Bassem Khashan.

Khashan's proponents chanted slogans demanding al-Halboosi's impeachment and waved banners saying "al-Halboosi is an illegitimate speaker of an illegitimate parliament."

The protestors threatened to escalate against al-Halboosi and his supporters.