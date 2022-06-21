Coordination Framework and co discuss the cabinet lineup on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Shiite forces Coordination Framework will hold a crucial meeting with its allies in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and Muthanna al-Samerrai's "al-Azm" bloc, a source revealed on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting will take place following the parliamentary session called on Thursday to swear in the lawmakers who will replace the members of the resigned Sadrist bloc.

"The meeting will discuss the government lineup and the distribution of the ministerial portfolios," the source added.

"According to the givens, the Shiite forces will have 12 ministries: Nouri Al-Maliki's State of Law bloc gets four, al-Fatah bloc gets four, and Falih al-Fayyadh's Ataa (Giving) gets two. Each of the National State forces and al-Nahj bloc will get one," the source continued.

"None of the figures being promoted as prime ministers is true," the source added, "the next Prime minister will be a heavyweight figure that has a long history in the Iraqi political arena and musters the backing of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr."