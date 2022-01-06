Coordination Framework and al-Sadr hit on some common ground: unity of Shiite component comes first

Shafaq News/ The forces of the Shiite Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement have reached a set of points of convergence that gives the ground to assemble the "largest bloc", leading figure in Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement Saadi al-Saadi said, hinting at an upcoming meeting between the rival Shiite parties.

Al-Saadi told Shafaq News Agency, "talks are underway between the Coordination Framework and al-Sadr. It has been good and constructive. We have reached a lot of common points that might contribute to accelerating the formation of the largest bloc."

"Soon, a meeting will be held with the leader of the Sadrist movement in Najaf to agree upon a unified national position."

"The rumors circulated by media about al-Sadr requiring the preclusion of the State of Law leader, Nouri al-Maliki, are unfounded. They are merely leaks that aim to disrupt the political process."

"The Coordination Framework has informed al-Sadr: we came as a unit. We will not alienate anyone, particularly al-Maliki."

The Shiite forces consortium has reportedly canceled a scheduled visit to al-Hannana after a letter al-Sadr sent to Hadi al-Ameri, the head of al-Fatah (Conquest) alliance, stipulating the preclusion of al-Maliki as a condition to join the Framework in a single bloc.

A leading figure in Al-Maliki's State of Law Coalition, Wael al-Rikabi, said that al-Sadr's condition impeded the progress of an otherwise fruitful agreement.

A special source told Shafaq News Agency that the Coordination Framework is focused on forming the largest bloc and does not intend to step in the maze of Distributing the sovereign and high-profile positions.

"The Framework's meeting with al-Sadr in al-Hannana will be decisive, during which the parties will agree on the date of announcing the largest bloc. The other issues are contingent upon consensus," the source elaborated.

The Sadrist movement led in many of Iraq's 19 governorates, securing a tally of 73 seats in the upcoming parliamentary lineup. The parties of the Coordination Framework collectively grossed 50 seats.