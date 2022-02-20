Report

Coordination Framework and Co to announce a 133-MP bloc if mediation with al-Sadr fails, al-Fatah says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-20T20:29:33+0000
Coordination Framework and Co to announce a 133-MP bloc if mediation with al-Sadr fails, al-Fatah says

Shafaq News/ A leading figure in Hadi al-Ameri's al-Fatah alliance revealed that the Coordination Framework, a consortium of Iraqi Shiite political forces that reject the October 10 election results, has joined hands with non-Shiite blocs to assemble a 133-MP alliance in a quest to form the largest bloc in the Iraqi Parliament.

The member of al-Fatah alliance, Aa'id al-Hilali, told Shafaq News Agency on Sunday that the announcement of the new bloc is contingent upon the failure of the mediation efforts aiming to appease the rival Shiite parties, in reference to the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement.

"The Coordination Framework parties have agreed with Kurdish, Sunni, and independent forces to form a large strategic alliance named 'al-Thabat al-Watani (the National Fortitude) Coalition'," he said, "it will be led by Nouri al-Maliki."

"The announcement will be made in a press conference later," he continued, "the bloc has not been publicized awaiting the developments in the relation between the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework. A conciliation might reshape the entire scene. In addition, the Supreme Federal Court's verdict in the appeal filed against Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi's decision to reopen the candidature for the presidency of the republic despite the end the constitutional deadline is also a vital variable."

Earlier today, a source revealed that an Arab country expressed willingness to mediate between the Shiite rivals, the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement. 

The source who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency, "in the next few days, an Arab country with good ties with Shiite parties in Iraq will mediate to resolve the ongoing feud between the leader of the Sadrist movement and the head of the State of Law Coalition aiming to incorporate them into a single bloc in a manner that accommodates for the political weight and the results of the parliamentary election."

The source refused to reveal the name of the state.

"The mediation aims to serve the mutual interests and defuse the crisis that might have a negative impact on everyone," the source said.

