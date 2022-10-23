Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Coordination Framework agrees on a deadline for granting al-Sudani cabinet confidence: source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-23T20:17:34+0000
Coordination Framework agrees on a deadline for granting al-Sudani cabinet confidence: source

Shafaq News/ The leaders of the Coordination Framework have agreed on a deadline for granting Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet the confidence to proceed with government work, a leading figure in the Shiite forces consortium said on Sunday.

"The meeting held in Hadi al-Ameri's residence agreed on finalizing the lineup and holding a confidence vote in the upcoming week," the leading figure, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency.

Last week, Iraq came one giant step closer to forming a government as the parliament elected Abdul Latif Rashid as president, who then designated Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani as prime minister.

This follows a year of political stalemate since last October's election, which saw a huge win for Muqtada al-Sadr's coalition. One year later, the tables have turned, with al-Sadr's political adversaries ascendant.

Al-Sudani is an experienced technocrat who previously served as minister of human rights and minister of labor and social affairs. He is regarded as a creature of Nouri al-Maliki, despite his previous break with the Dawa party.

Some difficult political choices lie in front of al-Sudani, who is trying to work out a cabinet amid mounting pressures and edge-sharp disagreements between the powers supporting him for the premiership. Those challenges would only become tougher later when he gains access to federal funds that have ballooned over the past year thanks to rising energy prices.

related

Coordination Framework expresses optimism over a new initiative by Masoud Barzani

Date: 2022-05-20 16:33:48
Coordination Framework expresses optimism over a new initiative by Masoud Barzani

Iraq's PM-designate meets with the CF leaders to discuss forming the government

Date: 2022-10-14 17:48:31
Iraq's PM-designate meets with the CF leaders to discuss forming the government

Coordination Framework calls for counter-demonstrations to "defend the state" 

Date: 2022-07-30 12:42:38
Coordination Framework calls for counter-demonstrations to "defend the state" 

Coordination Framework meet to discuss the recent attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-03-13 22:18:54
Coordination Framework meet to discuss the recent attack on Erbil

CF forces to meet tomorrow to discuss the candidate for Prime Minister

Date: 2022-07-18 10:40:39
CF forces to meet tomorrow to discuss the candidate for Prime Minister

The Shiite Coordination Framework to vote for Hosyar Zebari for the Iraqi Presidency, KDP advisor says

Date: 2022-02-01 18:26:09
The Shiite Coordination Framework to vote for Hosyar Zebari for the Iraqi Presidency, KDP advisor says

The Coordination Framework and Takadum confirm the necessity to give priority to the national interest

Date: 2021-12-24 18:51:45
The Coordination Framework and Takadum confirm the necessity to give priority to the national interest

CF delegation to visit Riyadh

Date: 2022-08-16 10:39:40
CF delegation to visit Riyadh