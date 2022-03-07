Coordination Framework: Summer will bring rivals together

Date: 2022-03-07T15:02:55+0000

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework revealed today that a prominent mediator will "force" Iraqi parties to solve the current political crisis. The leader in the Framework, Raed al-Hilali, told Shafaq News agency that the approaching summer, which will arrive amid the power outages, the surge in foodstuff prices, and unemployment, will oblige the Iraqi parties to find a decisive solution for the government crisis.

