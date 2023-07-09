Coordination Framework Hints at a Role for Washington in Iraq's Power Crisis

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Coordination Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political forces, urged the Iraqi government to initiate a dialogue with its US counterparts to secure the release of funds designated for importing Iranian gas, rejecting the potential political misuse of this issue.

A press release by the Coordination Framework highlighted the unfolding crisis that is increasingly distressing the Iraqi people.

The origin of this escalating predicament, it outlined, is the dearth of electricity supply, a problem aggravated by severe climatic conditions and an upsurge in temperature levels.

"Upon meticulous investigation and appraisal of the root causes, we - the Coordination Framework - solemnly urge the Iraqi Government, in conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to actively engage with the American authorities. This essential contact is aimed at insisting on the immediate release of financial obligations arising from the importation of Iranian gas, unimpeded by unnecessary delays or evasion. It is imperative to deter any political manipulation of this issue, in order to mitigate its detrimental ramifications on the average Iraqi citizen."