Coordination Framework Addresses Key Political Matters in Meeting

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) held its regular session, gathering at Hadi Al-Amiri's office, leader of the Al-Fateh Alliance.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani was present at the meeting alongside a delegation representing the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

According to a statement by the Framework's media office, the participants discussed recent political developments, the upcoming governmental elections, and potential strategies to address prevailing issues between the federal and regional administrations.

A unanimous consensus emerged on resolving outstanding disputes between Erbil and Baghdad under the constitution.

The Shiite Coordination Framework is an alliance of Iraqi Shiite parties formed after the October 2021 parliamentary elections. CF is united mainly by its opposition to the Sadrist movement.

The CF includes several major Shiite parties, such as the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq (ISCI), the Badr Organization, and the Hikma Movement. The CF is also supported by some armed groups, such as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

The group is generally seen as more aligned with Iran than the Sadrist movement.