Coordination Framework: Abu Ragheef shall be prosecuted

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-02T12:35:40+0000
Shafaq News/ A leading figure of the Coordination Framework, Ali al-Fatlawi, on Wednesday commended the Coordination Framework's decree to dissolve the Corruption Deterring Committee, calling for prosecuting its chairperson, Lieutenant-General Ahmed Abu Ragheef.

Al-Fatlawi said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "The Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's decisions were unconstitutional and illegal. They were made to serve certain agendas. The court's ruling affirms that."

The leading figure in the Shiite forces consortium said that the ruling allows holding Abu Ragheef and his committee liable for its involvement in criminal cases.

"The federal court allowed those who were harmed by Abu Ragheef's committee to file lawsuits," he continued, "many of the people were detained by Abu Ragheef's committee for a long time before being released later. Some were tortured."

