Coordinating Framework to Discuss Federal Budget Discrepancies with Prime Minister al-Sudani

Shafaq News/ The Coordinating Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political forces, will convene with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to deliberate over differences surrounding the Federal Budget bill, a source revealed on Sunday.

The source told the Shafaq News Agency that "an impending meeting is on the agenda of the Coordinatiom Framework;×slated to occur in the office of the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani will also attend to discuss the latest developments regarding the Budget bill."

The insider who preferred to remain anonymous said that the assemblage would touch on disagreements over modifications pertaining to the Kurdistan region within the law.