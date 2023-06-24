Coordinating Committee for Iraqi Resistance Issues Ultimatum to Iraqi Government Over "US Violations"

Shafaq News/ The Coordinating Committee for the Iraqi Resistance, comprising four Shia groups aligned with Iran, has issued a solid ultimatum to the government of Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani, demanding immediate action against perceived "US violations" in the country.

The committee has warned that failure to address their concerns will result in a forceful response, vowing to respond "appropriately" if one of its "leaders" is targeted.

In a statement released by the committee, they emphasized their "unwavering commitment to prioritizing the interests of the Iraqi people, particularly in light of the significant political, security, and economic challenges facing the nation."

As a show of their commitment, they temporarily suspended military operations against the US military presence within Iraq. The said.

However, the committee was keen to clarify that this temporary halt should not be misconstrued as acceptance of the ongoing presence of US forces, which they "consider illegal and unconstitutional."

They further condemned what they perceive as persistent interference by the United States in Iraqi affairs, flagrant violations of Iraqi sovereignty, and the detrimental effects of the continued presence of US military bases, combat forces, and military aviation. Additionally, they accused the US embassy of spreading vice, moral deviation and undermining the Iraqi cultural identity.

The committee also expressed concern over alleged attempts to manipulate Iraqi rights and deprive the population of essential services, notably electricity. The threat to target a resistance leader was seen as exceptionally provocative.

In light of these grievances, the committee stressed its national duty to respond appropriately if these violations persist. While asserting that they have thus far exercised restraint, they cautioned that their patience has limits and actions have consequences.

Concluding the statement, the committee granted the Iraqi government a final opportunity to address the violations. They clarified that their patience is not infinite and warned that failure to heed their demands would result in a reaction.

The request sets the stage for potential escalation between the Iraqi resistance and US forces stationed in the country, raising concerns about further destabilization in an already fragile region.