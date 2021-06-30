Cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga curbed ISIS attacks, official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-30T10:13:35+0000

Shafaq News/ A commander of the Peshmerga forces said that the security cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces has been a success in deterring the terrorist attacks in Diyala and the border territories of the Kurdistan Region. In a statement to Shafaq News agency, the Deputy Commander of the Peshmerga second axis (Qara Tapa-Hamrin), Brigadier-General Muhammad Rustom, said, "the security cooperation chamber between the Peshmerga and army forces in Khanaqin contributed to decreasing the rates of attacks by 80%. Before the terrorist organization used to wage three or four attacks." Rustom praised the security cooperation in the outskirts of Khanaqin, Kurdistan border territories, and Saladin's borders, stressing, "the operations launched by the Peshmerga, in which squads from special forces took a part, achieved huge results. It was a grand slam to the terrorists and aborted their ability to attack." The Iraqi Ministry of Defense and Kurdistan’s Ministry of the Peshmerga affairs concluded an agreement to establish Joint Cooperation Centers in Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and the outskirts of Makhmour district in Eril.

