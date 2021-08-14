Report

Controlled detonation of a bomb in north Baghdad

Date: 2021-08-14T15:15:26+0000
Controlled detonation of a bomb in north Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A controlled detonation has been carried out on an unexploded bomb in northern Baghdad.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that security forces identified the bomb during the security operation that took place in the Tarmiyah district this morning.

Earlier on Saturday, security forces launched an operation to pursue the remnants of ISIS terrorist groups in the north of the Iraqi capital.

With the Baghdad Operations Command spearheading the operation, Iraqi aircraft, and the Coalition airforces, in addition to the Police Special forces, Federal Police, and al-Hash al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces), took part.

