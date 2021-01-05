Contractors in Diyala demonstrate to demand regularization

Shafaq News/ Dozens of contractors organized a demonstration at Diyala Electoral Office on Tuesday to demand installing their permanent contracts according to the mechanisms approved in the Electoral Commission Law.

Hadi Talab, a demonstrator and contract employee, told Shafaq News agency, "we demand the regularization of more than 6000 employees under contract working in the election commissions in Diyala and other governorates," noting that a large part of them have been working under contract form for 4-11 years.

"189 operational contract employees in Diyala Electoral Office are still unregulated despite the great efforts and duties they carried out during the electoral processes," he added.

He stressed that Baghdad's offices will continue the struggle to enlist the contract employees in the permanent staff to honor the great effort they did in the past electoral processes.