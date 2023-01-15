Contract workers, unemployed graduates organize demonstrations in Baghdad, Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Dozens of contract public servants on Sunday gathered downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to demand enrollment in the government's permanent payroll.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that contract workers in the ministry of transportation organized a demonstration near the Ministry's headquarters, demanding regularization.

A demonstrator held a banner saying, "the prime minister appoints the transportation engineers, the transportation ministry dissmisses them."

In Dhi Qar, dozens of unemployed graduates gathered near the governorate's state-owned oil derivatives distribution company to demand jobs.