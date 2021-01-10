Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Contract employees in Diyala Electoral Office organize a strike

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-10T10:51:31+0000
Contract employees in Diyala Electoral Office organize a strike

Shafaq News/Contract employees in the Diyala Electoral Office declared a strike on Sunday to demand their regulation. 

 Nihad Hammoud, a demonstrator and a contract employee, told Shafaq News agency, "179 employees from Diyala Electoral Office and other administrative units organized a protest and strike outside Diyala office to protest the government's and the Finance Ministry's procrastination of their legitimate demands," indicating, "Contract employees had the first and last stop on the success of electoral processes in Diyala." 

The demonstrators stressed that the strike will continue until their demands are met by the government and the Ministry of Finance.

related

Child labor and beggary have increased by more than 20% in Diyala, The Human Rights Office says

Date: 2020-12-27 14:53:48
Child labor and beggary have increased by more than 20% in Diyala, The Human Rights Office says

4.7- magnitude earthquake in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-09 10:03:51
4.7- magnitude earthquake in Diyala

Abu Saida in Diyala declares a general strike

Date: 2020-11-10 09:40:51
Abu Saida in Diyala declares a general strike

A dangerous ISIS terrorist killed in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-27 06:52:06
A dangerous ISIS terrorist killed in Diyala

An explosive device kills a security officer in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-20 17:18:18
An explosive device kills a security officer in Diyala

A new explosion in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-26 09:02:33
A new explosion in Diyala

The Iraqi army destroys an ammunition warehouse in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-18 17:24:03
The Iraqi army destroys an ammunition warehouse in Diyala

One killed and five injured in an attack on PMF checkpoint

Date: 2020-12-03 19:41:42
One killed and five injured in an attack on PMF checkpoint