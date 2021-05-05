Contract employees demonstrate near Mosul University demanding regularisation

Shafaq News/ Hundreds of employees covered by article 315 organized a demonstration today, Wednesday, near the headquarters of the Mosul University Presidency demanding securing job grades and enrollment to the permanent payroll.

Ahmed Adnan, a contract employee since 2012, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "we are desperate. We cannot handle it anymore. I have been waiting for nine years to be regularized and obtain my right," indicating that some employees have been in his situation for years more than him.

The demonstrators demanded securing the allocations and salaries according to seniority.

For his part, the President of the Mosul University said that he is keeping tabs upon this file, highlighting the issue of the huge number of contract employees.

"The contract employees dilemma is not Nineveh's solely. All the universities suffer from the same issue. The budget should have provided a solution to it, but, unfortunately, it did not," he said.

The contract employees said they are stepping up their demonstrations until securing financial coverage to their regularisation, according to demonstrators.