Confrontations renew between demonstrators and security forces in Nasiriya

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-15T16:22:37+0000
Shafaq News / Confrontations between demonstrators and security forces have renewed in the city of Nasiriya. A local source in Dhi Qar Governorate stated, on Tuesday

The source told Shafaq News Agency, before protesters reached Al-Haboubi Square in the center of Nasiriya, security forces clashed with demonstrators for second day in a row.

He added that dozens of demonstrators cut roadways with burning tires on Nile Street where they threw stones at the security forces.

The Source also pointed major reinforcements arrived to the square and the surrounding areas, while the number of demonstrators is constantly increasing.

He concluded by saying, "the situation could getting more dangerous if the security forces used excessive force.”

Last November, Supporters of Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr stormed an anti-government protest camp in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriya, and at least three people were killed and dozens wounded in the clashes.

Haboubi square, where one of the worst killings of demonstrators took place last year and the last major protest site, had been cleared lately by Sadr supporters.

