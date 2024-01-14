Confrontation between SF and Saraya Al-Salam in Wasit

Shafaq News / A security source in Wasit province reported on Sunday a clash and gunfire exchange between a security force and a group from Saraya Al-Salam in the province center.

The source informed Shafaq News agency that "a security force, assigned to a security duty near Tammuz Square in the middle of Al-Kut city, the provincial center, engaged in a conflict with members of Saraya Al-Salam while attempting to inspect their vehicle. This led to a police officer sustaining injuries," adding, "the situation escalated to gunfire in the air between the two parties at the checkpoint."

Subsequently, the source revealed, "dozens of Saraya members gathered at their center in the middle of Al-Kut following information about a security force heading to arrest some of their members. They resorted to firing shots in the air, forcing the security force to immediately withdraw and not approach Saraya Al-Salam headquarters, anticipating the escalation between the two parties."