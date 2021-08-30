Report

Confessed to contributing to attacks on Baiji refinery, ISIS terrorist arrested

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-30T13:19:15+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended on Monday an ISIS terrorist involved in transporting vehicles and suicide bombers into the Baiji refinery in 2014.

The Security Media Cell (SMC) said that the Federal Intelligence Agency arrested the terrorist wanted in accordance with the provisions of Article 4/Terrorism in Kirkuk.

"Upon inquiries, the arrestee confessed for affiliation with ISIS since 2014. He worked for the Jurist Prince of Saladin and served in terrorist groups that targeted security forces in Baiji," the source said.

"The terrorist participated in two attacks in which more than 300 suicide bombers in more than 50 vehicles attacked the security forces in charge of the Baiji refinery protection," he continued, "in both attacks, he contributed to entering booby-trapped vehicles into the plant."

