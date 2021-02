Shafaq News/ MP Bassim Khashan expressed today, Sunday, concerns that the Chinese COVID-19 vaccines arriving tomorrow, Monday, in Iraq would be distributed by quotas or sold in black markets.

Khashan said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "political forces stole all what they can from Iraq and then distributed it by quotas."

He continued, "the delivery and the distribution of the Chinese vaccines must be closely monitored to prevent any stealing, or selling to non-government parties."