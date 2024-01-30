Comprehensive security measures in place for Imam al-Kadhim's Rajabiyah pilgrimage in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell confirmed on Tuesday the continuation of security preparations for the upcoming pilgrimage to Imam al-Kadhim during "Al-Rajabiyah Pilgrimage" in Baghdad. Security forces have formulated their plans to ensure the success of the pilgrimage, involving intelligence participation and aerial coverage by the army aviation.

Brigadier Taha Al-Khafaji, head of the Security Media Cell, informed Shafaq News Agency that "preparations for Imam al-Kadhim's pilgrimage have commenced through dedicated meetings." He mentioned that "the head of the Supreme Security Committee is Minister of Interior Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, alongside the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations."

Al-Khafaji added, "There is significant coordination between the Joint Operations Command, Baghdad Operations Command, and controlling sectors, with additional security and intelligence efforts. This is coupled with comprehensive aerial coverage by the army aviation and air force, as well as targeted operations on the outskirts of Baghdad, particularly in areas where ISIS remnants may be present."

He emphasized that "these efforts, including heightened intelligence vigilance and facilitation of pilgrims movement, all aim at ensuring smooth entry and exit for visitors." He confirmed the existence of "service, health, and transportation plans, all coordinated with relevant authorities."

Notably, last Saturday, Minister of Interior directed not to block roads during the commemoration of Imam Kadhim's death anniversary, intensifying intelligence efforts during the pilgrimage days in Baghdad.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Interior's media office stated that "Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Security Committee for securing the pilgrimage, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari emphasized the smooth flow of pilgrims and vehicle movement, and the distribution of tasks and duties among participating departments for this significant occasion," instructing "not to block any roads and to execute the specific plan for this commemoration in both Al-Karkh and Al-Rusafa districts."