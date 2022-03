Shafaq News / Attorney Ahmed Shaheed Marhoun filed today a complaint against Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, for issuing a decree pardoning the son of the former governor of Najaf, Jawad Louay Jawad, a drug dealer.

Marhoun said in his complaint that the Pardon 73 of 2021 did not apply to articles 28 and 14 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, accusing Salih and al-Kadhimi of power abuse and misuse of position.