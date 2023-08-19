Communications Minister says Iraq offers pioneer maternal benefits for public servants

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Communications Minister Hiyam al-Yasiri on Saturday said that her country stands out for granting an extensive range of privileges to its female government employees upon becoming mothers, surpassing many countries worldwide.

During her address at the annual conference marking the Islamic Day Against Violence Towards Women, al-Yasiri shed light on the host of laws, guidelines, and administrative procedures adopted across ministries and governmental institutions that aim to protect women's rights and interests.

"Our state institutions harbor a multitude of frameworks that distinctly prioritize the welfare and rights of women," stated al-Yasiri.

She also stressed the importance of ongoing awareness campaigns against cyber extortion.

Al-Yasiri championed the establishment of workshops and educational courses for women to curb electronic crimes and potential risks from the misuse of social media platforms.