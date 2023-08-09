Committee formed to probe residential demolitions in Samarra

Shafaq News / President of the Council of Representatives, Mohammed Al-Halbousi, issued a parliamentary decree today to establish an investigative committee tasked with probing the case of residential demolitions affecting citizens in the city of Samarra, located within Saladin.

Parliamentarian Shaalan Abdul Jabbar Al-Karim, head of the Parliamentary Sovereignty Alliance bloc, is appointed as the committee's chairman. Other members include Deputy Khaled Hassan Al-Daraji, Deputy Sami'a Mohammed Ghalab, Deputy Mahdi Taqi, Deputy Abdul Rahim Al-Shamri, and Deputy Haitham Mahmoud Zahwan.

This committee is entrusted with investigating the matter of residential demolitions impacting citizens in Samarra, as outlined in a statement issued by al-Siyadah parliamentary bloc.