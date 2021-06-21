Commission of Integrity thwarts a "Grand Operation" to appropriate lands in Najaf

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-21T12:27:40+0000

Shafaq News/ The Federal Commission for Integrity foiled a "Grand Operation" to falsify the documents of Real Estates valued at tens of billions of dinars in Najaf. In a statement issued earlier today, Monday, the Investigations department in the Commission said that it seized manipulated valuation documents of 135 lands in special locations in the city. The manipulated documents seized in the Municipality headquarters were appended by the signature of the culprits, four employees, who pushed towards the issuance of those documents. The statement said that the value of the lands recovered by the Municipality and the Governorate is valued at a total of 20 billion dinars. The arrestees, along with seized documents, were presented before the Investigation Magistrate to ratify their statements and proceed with the legal measures.

related

An intelligence team arrest a drug dealer in Najaf

Date: 2021-01-20 19:51:57

Two corrupt employees arrested in Najaf

Date: 2021-05-31 13:35:08

The Vatican delegation visits the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib shrine in Najaf

Date: 2021-02-11 11:25:41

Ayatollah Sheikh Muhammad Baqir Al-Nasiri passes away at the age of ninety

Date: 2020-07-29 14:46:51

Firefighters extinguish a fire in a hotel in Najaf

Date: 2021-04-08 16:32:46

Civil defense teams put out fires that broke out inside a building in Najaf

Date: 2021-03-30 06:02:29

Iraqi judiciary issues arrest warrants against employees on charges of forgery in Najaf

Date: 2021-01-21 18:55:11

Prison sentence against the former Vice Chairman of the Najaf Airport Board of Directors

Date: 2021-06-03 08:33:32