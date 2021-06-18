Commission of Integrity marks 800 properties in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-18T14:07:48+0000

Shafaq News/ The Commission of Integrity marked 800 properties in southern Nineveh for violating the appropriation regulations. A source in the governorate said that it is investigating the transactions of those properties as a part of the case filed against public servants recently arrested for charges related to corruption. According to a document obtained by Shafaq News Agency, the Commission instructed the Real Estate Registration department to recover those lands and halt their disposition.

