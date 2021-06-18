Report
Commission of Integrity marks 800 properties in Nineveh
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-18T14:07:48+0000
Shafaq News/ The Commission of Integrity marked 800 properties in southern Nineveh for violating the appropriation regulations.
A source in the governorate said that it is investigating the transactions of those properties as a part of the case filed against public servants recently arrested for charges related to corruption.
According to a document obtained by Shafaq News Agency, the Commission instructed the Real Estate Registration department to recover those lands and halt their disposition.
