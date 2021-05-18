Commanders from the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga to convene in the next 48 hours, Peshmerga official says

Shafaq News/ A Commander of the Peshmerga forces said that a high-level security meeting will be held in Khanaqin in the upcoming 48 hours to establish Joint Operations chambers in cooperation within the Iraqi army in accordance with the agreements between Baghdad and Erbil.

The Media official of the second axis of the Peshmerga (Qarah Tapa-Hemrin), Haidar Ahmed, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "a meeting will be held soon in Kirkuk in the forthcoming two days in Khanaqin between Commanders of the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces to finalize the establishment of Joint Operations chamber and joint security checkpoints in the security devoid and loose territories at the outskirts of Khanaqin, Jalawla, and the disputed territories in Diyala."

" Joint Operations chambers will be formed in all the disputed territories in Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Saladin. The agreement between the security forces in Baghdad and Erbil was concluded under the auspices of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi."

" The tasks of the Operations chamber will include raids and operations against ISIS dens and hotbeds in the security devoid areas, joint security checkpoints to clear ISIS threats and enclaves in the outskirts of Khanaqin, Jalawla, Qarah Tapa, and other governorates that suffer from the security voids created by the withdrawal of the Peshmerga."

"The Coalition forces will have a role in supporting and aiding the Joint Operations chambers via technical and aerial support."