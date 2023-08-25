Commander of Sumar OC reveals to Shafaq News Arbaeen security plans

Shafaq News / Lieutenant General Saad Harbiya, Commander of Sumar Operations, revealed the intricacies of the security plan. Notably, not a single incident has been recorded since the beginning of the month of Safar, yet the upcoming days are anticipated to witness a surge in pilgrim numbers.

Harbiya, in an interview with Shafaq News Agency, stated, "Sumar Operations Command and its affiliated sectors have been actively engaged since the first day of the Safar month, which commenced on August 18, 2023, in securing the routes leading to Karbala and protecting pilgrims. This initiative covers the administrative boundaries of Basra, Maysan, Diwaniyah, and Muthanna provinces."

The plan encompasses five checkpoints along the routes that extend from the administrative boundaries of Dhi Qar province and further on to Muthanna province, as well as towards Al-Fajr district and subsequently Diwaniyah province. Additionally, close coordination with police leadership has been established to facilitate and receive pilgrims.

Harbiya continued, "The plan also involves service-related aspects, including collaboration with the local administrations of Dhi Qar province, municipal departments, as well as water, electricity, and health sectors for immediate medical assistance. Furthermore, other supporting departments under the Ministry of Interior, such as traffic police and civil defense, are part of the plan."

Lieutenant General Saad Harbiya emphasized, "Dhi Qar province has not reported any incidents or security breaches since the start of Safar. The plan is flowing seamlessly, with remarkable cooperation between pilgrims and security forces, as well as the Hussaini processions authority. A notable increase in pilgrim influx towards Diwaniya and Muthanna provinces is projected over the next two days."

The pilgrims, hailing from various Iraqi provinces and beyond, have commenced their journey towards Karbala more than ten days ago to partake in the commemorative rituals of Arbaeen. These rituals, which are set to commence on the 5th of September, mark the forty days following Ashura—an occasion that commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, his family, and companions.