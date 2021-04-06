Commander of Quds force arrives in Iraq on an unannounced visit, a source says
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-04-06T12:05:06+0000
Shafaq News/ The Commander of Quds force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Brigadier-General Ismail Qa'ani, reportedly arrived in Iraq on an unannounced visit today, Tuesday.
A source notified Shafaq News Agency, under the condition of anonymity, that the Iranian Commander disembarked in the country to convene with political and paramilitary leaders without disclosing further details.