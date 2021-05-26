Shafaq News / On Wednesday evening, the commander of PMF operations in Al-Anbar Governorate, Qassem Muslih, was released.

The deputy of the Fatah Coalition, a close group to the Popular Mobilization Forces, Faleh Khazali, said in a tweet, "The commander of Al-Anbar operations, Qassem Muslih, was released and received by the Al-Hashd (PMF) Security …the legal procedures must be respected. No member of the Defense and Interior (Ministries), Counter-Terrorism Service and the Popular Mobilization Forces may be arrested except by the side to which he works.”

For his part, Director of Information in the Popular Mobilization Forces, Muhannad al-Oqabi, said, "It is over, and the strife was wiped out. May God protect Iraq and the Iraqis and enhance the prestige and unity of our heroic security forces.”

Iraqi security forces on Wednesday arrested PMF commander Qasim Muslih, the military said, in a move security sources said to Reuters was linked to attacks on a base that hosts U.S. forces.

Muslih was arrested at dawn and is being questioned on anti-terrorism charges, a military statement said, without giving further details.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said in a statement later on Wednesday that security forces have arrested someone after an arrested warrant was issued against him in accordance with the terrorism act and based on complaints filed against him.

Following the arrest, PMF members drove vehicles around the fortified Green Zone, which hosts foreign embassies and government buildings, as a show of force, later they withdrew.