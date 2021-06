Shafaq News/ Dozens of families participated, on Saturday, in a kite festival in Baghdad.

The festival was held in Abu Nawas Street in central Baghdad, where children and their families spent hours flying colorful kites over Baghdad.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, that the security forces deployed heavily on the Street to protect the celebrants.

It’s rarely to hold festivals in Baghdad due to the frequent acts of violence and bombings over the past decades.