Colonel and three civilians killed in an ISIS double attack in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A colonel and three civilians perished in an ISIS double attack in Diyala on Saturday evening, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a roadside bomb targeted a truck loaded with sand in the Had al-Akhdar area at the outskirts of the Abbara sub-district.

When the police and the locals gathered at the site, ISIS snipers showered the crowds with bullets from the nearby orchards, the source added.

"A colonel and three civilians were killed. Scores of civilians and security officers were injured," the source said without providing further details.