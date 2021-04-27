Coalition official to Shafaq News: attacks against convoys target only Iraqis

Shafaq News/ An official of the Global Coalition said on Tuesday that the attacks against the Coalition's convoys are targeting Iraqis rather than US troops.

The Coalition's cultural advisor for Cyber-operations, Haidar Al-Shammari, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "all the convoys are Iraqi, including the drivers and vehicles."

"The equipment transported via those convoys are for the Iraqi forces, even granted by the Coalition or bought by the Iraqi government."

The US-led Coalition convoys have been a frequent target for roadside bomb attacks by unknown parties. However, Iraqi Iran-backed factions explicitly expressed a willingness to attack US interests in Iraq if it does not withdraw its troops from the country.