Coalition drone crashes in southern Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ An unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of the US-led Global Coalition crashed in the south of Iraq's Kirkuk governorate on Saturday.

The coalition, which actively supports the operations of Iraqi security forces in the ongoing fight against extremist groups in the country, acknowledged the incident in an official statement.

The coalition's statement said that the UAV experienced a mechanical failure while providing support to the operations of Iraqi security forces.

A swift response of the Iraqi security forces ensured the prompt securing of the crash site, safeguarding the area against potential threats, the statement said.

The statement said the coalition's personnel executed a controlled detonation to clear the debris and mitigate any risks associated with the wreckage.

No injuries were reported, and no damage to civilian infrastructure occurred as a result of the incident, the statement concluded.