Coalition delivers $25 million worth of equipment to the Iraqi CTS

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces received delivery of $25 million worth of equipment and supplies from the U.S.-led Global Coalition in the Ain al-Asad airbase in the west of al-Anbar Governorate.

In a post on his public page on Facebook, spokesperson for the Joint Operations Command, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, said, "under the supervision of the Joint Operations Command, Iraqi Counter-Terrorism-Service (CTS) received strategic communication devices and maintenance equipment valued at 25 million dollars from the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTFOIR)."

"The equipment are sought to aid Iraq defeat ISIS. It is a part of the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) established in 2014 and financed by the U.S. Department of Defense's budget of the Operation Inherent Resolve."