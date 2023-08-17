Coalition Forces Undergo Routine Changeover in Support of Anti-Daesh Operations in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The 10th Mountain Division has officially replaced members of the Ohio Army National Guard in Iraq as part of a scheduled force rotation supporting the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR).

"In order for the outgoing unit to redeploy, the incoming personnel and associated equipment must be in place and ready to assume responsibility," stated a release by CJTF-OIR Public Affairs.

This process, known as a "relief in place and transfer of authority," culminated in a formal ceremony at Erbil Air Base on Aug. 15, 2023.

"These operations are standard and routine, conducted in a planned, deliberate manner, and carefully coordinated with security partners," the public affairs office commented.

The shifts involve substantial logistical movements, including the transfer of troops, vehicles, and equipment in and out of Iraq to bolster Coalition forces.

CJTF-OIR assured that it "remains committed to the enduring defeat of Daesh" and will continue its advisory and support roles for its partner forces "through routine RIP periods."