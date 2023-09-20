CoI summons former ministers and officials in corruption case linked to displaced families' aid

Shafaq News / The Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) announced on Wednesday that summoning orders have been issued against two former ministers of migration and transportation, as well as former deputies of three ministries.

CoI stated that the investigative department reported that the Second Karkh Court had decided to summon the head and members of the Supreme Committee for the Relief and Shelter of Displaced Persons due to terrorist operations, which was formed according to the Cabinet's decision in 2014.

It clarified that the summoning order included the former Minister of Migration and Displaced Persons because he was the chairman of the committee, which also included the former Minister of Transportation at the time, and former deputies of the Ministries of Planning, Finance, Oil, as well as the former Ministries of Construction and Housing, Education, and Health. This is related to the violations committed by them in the relief and shelter process for families displaced due to terrorist operations in Babil Governorate, particularly regarding the Chinese grant for establishing a caravan compound.

The summoning order was issued per the provisions of Article 331 of the Penal Code and it also included three directors-general from the Ministries of Planning, Finance, and Oil, in addition to the President of the Red Crescent Society, and three brigadier generals from the Ministries of Defense and Interior, as well as the Joint Operations Command.