CoI storms illicit gain arena, thwarts 266 Bn IQD inflation

Shafaq News / The President of the Federal Commission of Integrity (CoI), Judge Haider Hanoun, reviewed Iraq's achievements in combating corruption during the year. While urging international organizations to recognize what he described as "unprecedented accomplishments" in deterrence, prevention, awareness, and education, he emphasized the crackdown on ill-gotten gains, leading to the referral of exaggerated files amounting to more than a quarter-trillion dinars.

During his address at the conference hosted by the European Union Mission in Iraq on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day, titled "Iraq: Prospects and Challenges in Combating Corruption", Hanoun stated, "CoI has taken significant strides in the fight against corruption, and its experience in this field is nearly unparalleled globally," calling on international organizations to "acknowledge Iraq and place it in advanced positions in corruption rankings."

Hanoun highlighted CoI's efforts over the year in the preventive, educational, and awareness-raising aspects, emphasizing the extensive campaign it launched to monitor the financial records of senior officials and the significant inflation observed. He affirmed that opening this dossier had led to extremely significant achievements, as the value of funds representing inflation, based on technical reports from the Prevention Department, amounted to more than 266 billion dinars, and their files were referred to the judiciary.

CoI President praised the current judiciary and government for their support in enabling the Commission to carry out its noble mission of eradicating the corruption scourge from the nation's institutional fabric. He reaffirmed that "CoI worked on reclaiming suspects and funds, whether inside or outside Iraq, and leveraged the government's international successes to enter into cooperation agreements, resulting in the recovery of some individuals convicted of corruption charges."

Hanoun commended the significant efforts made by international and regional organizations in collaborating with Iraq to combat the corruption plague. He specifically lauded the United Nations Development Programme and the European Union Mission, which funded the project "Support for Justice Initiatives to Combat Corruption and Enhance Trade Dispute Settlements," as well as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The European Union

On his part, the European Union Ambassador, Thomas Seiler, pointed out that corruption is an internationally pervasive phenomenon, existing even in developed countries. Its impact stretches across sectors such as healthcare, security, education, and others. He emphasized that effective anti-corruption measures lead to poverty eradication and reduction in unemployment, while its prevalence acts as a source for organized crime, draining the local economy and undermining trust in the system and the state.

Seiler commended Iraq's recent measures in combating corruption, signaling to the European Union and world nations that Iraq is earnest in its fight against this crime. He highlighted Iraq's commitment to the provisions of the United Nations anti-corruption agreements, indicating that a society governed by the rule of law represents an attractive environment for investment and building a robust economy.

Baghdad Appeals Court

Conversely, Deputy Chief Justice of the Baghdad Appeals Court - Al-Rusafa, Judge Iyad Mohsen Dhamad, praised the cooperation and coordination between the judiciary and oversight bodies in the integrity battle against corruption. He recalled that the Supreme Judicial Council had established specialized courts to handle integrity-related cases, supporting judges in their judgments against those who trespass on public funds and striving to reclaim funds from wrongdoers and laundered money.

Dhamad emphasized that coordination and collaboration with CoI, the Inspection Board, and the Anti-Money Laundering Bureau resulted in the issuance of the Financial Investigation Guide. This guide is available for investigative judges and inspectors to utilize for their benefit.

Al Sudani’s role

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Prime Minister, Mu’ayad Al-Saadi, reiterated Al Sudani's determination to move forward in the fight against corruption, supporting oversight bodies in holding corrupt individuals and embezzlers of public funds accountable, without setting any red lines for any government official.

Al-Saadi concluded by emphasizing that Al Sudani encourages "taking legal action against anyone who dares to misuse public funds, whether they are currently or formerly in office," commending CoI's measures in confronting, preventing, and safeguarding against corruption.