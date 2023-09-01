CoI issues summons to presidency of the republic's media department director-general

Shafaq news / In a statement released on Friday, the Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) announced that it had issued a summons against the Director General of the Media Department at the Presidency of the Republic.

According to CoI's investigative department, which has been conducting an inquiry into the matter and subsequently referred it to the judiciary, a judge from the Second Al-Karkh Investigative Court issued the summons against the Director General of the Media Department at the Presidency of the Republic. This action was taken in response to his refusal to provide a valid excuse for failing to submit a financial disclosure statement, despite being legally obligated to disclose his financial interests.

The department further emphasized that the summons was issued in accordance with the provisions outlined in Article (19/First) of the Integrity and Illicit Gains Commission Law No. (30) of 2011, as amended