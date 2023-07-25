CoI and NCMC sign a cooperation agreement to combat corruption

Shafaq News / The head of the Federal Integrity Commission (CoI), along with the head of the National Media and Communications Commission (NCMC), declared the signing of an agreement during a joint press conference

Haidar Hanoun, head of the CoI, stated that "this memorandum and its results relate to other aspects sponsored by the CoI, which are inspection, awareness, and preventive measures, in addition to training and building expertise."

He added, "The CoI sponsors important aspects, and among its work is combating corruption and building the foundations of integrity."

"The memorandum pertains to the national integrity and anti-corruption policy, works in collaboration with ministries and entities, and works in the area of enhancing communications. Our project aims to keep an eye on illegal earnings and inflation while also delivering anti-corruption standards that the citizens believe are vital."

Hanoun further stated, "The memorandum works on exchanging experiences in addition to working in combating corruption and strengthening capabilities through the introduction of courses, whether for media professionals or cadres of the Integrity Commission, they will be trained at the Iraqi Anti-Corruption Academy, which is one of the institutions of the CoI."

He pointed out that "the CoI and the NCMC are working to implement the government program and the ministerial curriculum, at the forefront and basis of which is the process of combating corruption, preventing its spread, and recovering the people's looted and stolen funds."

"Since we are one of the state's institutions, we have a duty to work in this program to achieve a great outcome for the citizen and the state, as there is no state and no fight with the presence of corruption because it is the basis of all deviations and defects."