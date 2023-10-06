Climate change threatens Arab countries with natural disasters, Iraq anticipates heavy rainfall

Shafaq News / Concerns are rising over the worsening floods and "Mediterranean hurricanes" due to climate change, as the Global Risk Index places several Arab countries on the list of those most vulnerable to natural disasters. These risks include earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, and droughts, with Yemen, Libya, Morocco, Egypt, and Syria being among the affected nations. But what about Iraq?
Iraqi meteorologist, Mohammad Ali, does not anticipate the activation of tropical cyclones and flash floods in the eastern Mediterranean or the Red Sea towards Iraq. He explained to Shafaq News Agency that "these waters are narrow, but they can trigger thunderstorms, some of which can be strong, and occasionally, these thunderstorms may lead to small tornadoes. These tornadoes form over land and water and differ from tropical cyclones."
He predictws that "this season's rainfall will be very heavy, potentially filling Iraq's reservoirs, especially in the northern and eastern regions, including Diyala and Wasit."
Ali included a rainfall accumulation map for the next three months, indicating that "it will exceed 100 millimeters, which will be beneficial for Iraq's water supply."
Egypt and Libya witnessed a devastating hurricane about a month ago, with casualties reported in the Libyan city of Derna, where a quarter of the city disappeared due to the collapse of the city's dam. The number of casualties reached around 10,000, with over 15,000 people reported missing.