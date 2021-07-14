Report

Classified Document: death toll from the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy is different from the Ministry's announcement

Date: 2021-07-14T13:33:40+0000
Classified Document: death toll from the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy is different from the Ministry's announcement
Shafaq News/ Shafaq News agency obtained a classified security document revealing a "different" death toll than that elaborated in the report issued by the Ministry of Health on the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy that took place on July 12 in Dhi Qar's capital city, Nasiriyah.

The document issued by Dhi Qar's "Intelligence and Security Directorate" reported 64 deaths from burns, 25 deaths asphyxiation, and 15 persons sustained varying injuries due to the collapse of parts of the building.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health said that the death toll from the tragic fire incident in the COVID-19 center in Nasiriyah, Imam Hussein Hospital, settled at 60 victims, 21 of whom remained Unidentified until the moment.

An official statement issued yesterday by Dhi Qar's Health Directorate said 92 persons perished in the tragic hospital at Imam Hussein Hospital, a COVID-19 center in Nasiriyah. However, sources told Shafaq News agency that the death toll exceeded 100, with 26 missing persons who are more likely dead by now.

