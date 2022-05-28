Classified Document: Baghdad might be under fire tonight

Shafaq News/ A classified military document issued by Baghdad's Operations Command warned of an attack that might target the ultra-secure Green Zone downtown Iraq's capital city, Baghdad.

Addressing the advanced headquarters of Baghdad's Operations Command in al-Karkh and al-Rusafa and the Commandos Brigade, the classified document obtained by Shafaq News Agency said that the Green Zone or Baghdad's International Airport might be a target of "indirect fires or drone attack on the evening of Saturday or Sunday."

The Baghdad Operations Command instructed the recipients to deploy undercover agents and field patrols in the vicinity of the potential targets.