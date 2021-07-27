Clashes rock Al-Diwaniya, Activist Al-Abedi is released

Shafaq News/ A source reported on Tuesday that the activist "Hossam al-Abedi" had been freed on bail.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that the Court decided to release Al-Abedi on a bail of five million Iraqi dinars.

Security forces dispersed yesterday Monday angry protestors in Al-Diwaniya Governorate, southern Iraq.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "Dozens stormed, last night, the street in front of the Intelligence Service Directorate building in Al-Diwaniyah, protesting against the arrest of an activist."

He added that "that protestors clashed with security forces who fired live bullets to disperse them."

Yesterday, Monday, a security force arrested Al-Abedi in the Shamiya district of Al-Diwaniyah, after distributing leaflets calling for protests and demanding from the Minister of Interior Othman al-Ghanmi to hold the killers of the protestors accountable.