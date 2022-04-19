Report

Clashes resumed between the Iraqi army and PKK-aligned militia in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-19T11:44:46+0000
Clashes resumed between the Iraqi army and PKK-aligned militia in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ Clashes reportedly flared between a force from the Iraqi army and paramilitary groups loyal to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the governorate of Nineveh earlier today, Tuesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that an army force stationed in al-Qahtaniyah sub-district exchanged fire with members of the Yazid Khana group.

Yazid Khana militants were deployed in the Khansur complex and blocked all the roads leading to it, except for the main road.

Yesterday, Yazid Khana fighters withdrew from a military site in the district of Sinjar after fire exchange with the Iraqi army.

According to a source, the clashes erupted when the PKK-aligned paramilitary group refused to evacuate a military site in the Dukuri complex, north of Sinjar.

"A civilian, two Yazid Khana fighters, and an Iraqi soldier were injured in the confrontations," the source said.

