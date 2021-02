Shafaq News / Clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Dhi Qar governorate have renewed today Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said "dozens of demonstrators gathered on Al-Nasr Bridge and block it with burning tires.. for the fifth day in a row the demonstrators are calling for the dismissal of Governor Nazem Al-Waeli."

He added, "a hit-and-run situation between protesters and police took place when the two sides started throwing stones on one another."