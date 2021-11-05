Clashes renew at the vicinity of the Green Zone

Shafaq News/ On Friday, units of riot police and law enforcement forces advanced towards the demonstrators near the heavily-fortified Green Zone in the center of Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency; The riot forces are trying to move the demonstrators to the 14th of July Suspension bridge.

The source added; the demonstrators are now clashing with the riot forces.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environmental announced on Friday that 125 protesters and security forces were injured during the conflicts in central Baghdad.

In a statement, the ministry said, "The institutions of the Ministry of Health in Baghdad received 125 injuries in which 27 are civilians, and 98 are from the security forces."

According to the statement, no deaths were recorded.

Violent confrontations broke out between the demonstrators and the security forces when the popular gathering tried to storm the Green Zone. The security forces prevented them by firing rubber bullets and tear gas canisters.

On Thursday, the "preparatory committee for the demonstrations rejecting the election results" in Iraq threatened to escalate in the next stage if the announced results were preserved.

The committee called for "peaceful demonstrations to be held under the slogan "Friday of the Last Chance" before they start another (unspecified) stage."

The protesters, supporters of the losing forces, led by the Al-Fateh Alliance, call for a manual recount of all stations across the country.